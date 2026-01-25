‘What God cannot do does not exist,’ Olakunle Churchill reunites with Tonto Dikeh, son

Businessman Olakunle Churchill hasacknowledged the resolution of his long-running marital feud with his ex-wife, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, praising her growth and maturity in the process.

Churchill made the remarks in a post shared on his official Instagram page on Sunday, reacting to Dikeh’s reflection a day earlier on their marriage crisis and eventual reconciliation. He also expressed gratitude to God after receiving a call from their son, Andre, for the first time.

He wrote, “I was pleasantly surprised when I received a call from my son, King Andre, for the first time. Hearing him call me ‘Daddy’ was deeply touching and a reminder that what God cannot do does not exist.

“Faith has a way of bringing clarity, humility and peace. I acknowledge the growth and grace evident in the manner in which this matter has been resolved.”

Churchill noted that the conflict between them is now firmly in the past, adding that both parties are committed to peaceful co-parenting and raising their son together. He also commended Dikeh for her role as a mother.

“With God leading, healing and understanding have become possible. Forgiveness has paved the way for a new chapter and we are moving forward with a sense of peace and mutual respect. The conflict is behind us, and we are now focused on co-parenting with love, care, and a shared commitment to raising our son,” he said.

“I am grateful for the journey we’ve been on and the growth we’ve experienced, and I look forward to a future filled with collaboration, respect, and peace trusting God to guide me.

“I am grateful to have my son back in my life. Thank you to the amazing mother of my son Tonto Dikeh for doing a good job,” he added.

Vanguard News