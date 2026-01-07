We’ll intensify efforts to boost Nigeria’s oil production — CNS

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, has said the Nigerian Navy will intensify its efforts to ensure sustained growth in the country’s oil production.

Abbas made the disclosure on Wednesday during an inspection and operational tour of naval facilities in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

Speaking with journalists after commissioning projects at the Atimbo Barracks, including two newly completed junior rates permanent accommodation blocks, the naval chief said the visit was both operational and for inspection purposes.

He explained that beyond inspecting infrastructure, the tour was aimed at conducting an on the spot assessment of naval operations and addressing personnel welfare issues, which he described as critical to effective security delivery.

According to him, taking care of officers and ratings remains a priority, as motivated personnel are better positioned to secure the nation’s maritime domain.

The Chief of Naval Staff expressed satisfaction with the performance of the command, noting that from the briefings received and observations made, the Eastern Naval Command was effectively carrying out its mandate of keeping the maritime environment safe.

He assured that the Navy would sustain and further improve its maritime patrols and surveillance operations to protect Nigeria’s waterways and critical maritime assets.

Abbas added that enhanced patrol activities would help safeguard maritime resources and support increased oil production across the country.

During the visit, the naval chief also inspected the ongoing Navy Hotel and Suites project and visited the Headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command, where he held meetings with senior naval officers, commanders, officers and ratings of the Nigerian Navy.