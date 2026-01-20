WEF: UN agencies warn against rising hunger, displacement

UN agencies have warned that rising hunger and displacement are not only humanitarian emergencies but also growing threats to global economic stability.

The agencies gave the warning amid the World Economic Forum holding in Davos, Switzerland, from Jan. 19 to 23, with many world leaders expected to attend.

According to the UN agencies, rising hunger and displacement pose growing economic risk.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) reported that an estimated 318 million people, with hundreds of thousands, were already experiencing famine-like conditions.

It cautioned that deep funding shortfalls were forcing it to cut rations and scale back assistance at a time of surging needs.

Current forecasts put WFP’s funding at just under half of its required 13 billion dollar budget for 2026.

This leaves the agency able to reach about 110 million people, a third of those in need, it said.

Rania Dagash-Kamara, WFP Assistant Executive Director for Partnerships and Innovation, said, “Hunger drives displacement, conflict, and instability, and these not only threaten lives but disrupt the very markets that businesses depend on.

“The world cannot build stable markets on a foundation of 318 million hungry people.”

Dagash-Kamara, who is also attending the forum, said the private sector has a direct stake in addressing food insecurity.

The WFP Director called on companies to invest in supply chains, technology and innovation that could help stabilise fragile markets and protect workforces.

WFP urged business leaders in Davos to keep hunger and food security among their top priorities.

It also encouraged them to invest in supply chain systems that strengthen fragile markets and support food-related technologies that improve efficiency and resilience.

The UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) is also taking its case to the annual forum.

It called on political and business leaders to rethink migration as a driver of growth rather than a burden.

“Migration is one of the most powerful drivers of development when managed responsibly,” IOM Director General Amy Pope said.

“Mobility can unlock economic potential, help communities thrive independently, and provide lasting solutions to displacement, while respecting national sovereignty and human rights.”

IOM said partnerships with private companies and foundations were already helping realise that approach.

This includes using artificial intelligence to improve health screening labour market policies and programmes that support vocational training, entrepreneurship and durable solutions for displaced people.

At Davos, the agency is also highlighting the role of diaspora communities as investors and innovators.

“By using remittances and diaspora capital to support business creation and digital financial access, IOM aims to open new markets and create jobs, while helping communities become more self-reliant,” the agency said.

Other senior UN officials attending the forum include President of the General Assembly Annalena Baerbock, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus, and Alexander De Croo, Administrator of the UN Development Programme.

Others are UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Barham Salih, and Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency. (NAN)