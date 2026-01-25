Weak borders fueling Nigeria’s insecurity, says ex-CDS

AI-generated image from illustration.

Former Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Ola Ibrahim, retd., has said weekend the country’s relative prosperity and porous borders have contributed to its security challenges.

The former defence chief, who stated this at the reunion of the 42nd Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy on Saturday night in Abuja, said Nigeria’s economic potential attracts external threats, while internal divisions further compound the situation.

Ibrahim, who served as the 14th Chief of Defence Staff from 2012 to 2014, noted that while many Nigerians might not perceive the country as prosperous due to daily challenges, outsiders often viewed Nigeria as a place where resources could be exploited.

“One of our sins is that Nigeria is prosperous. You know what prosperity does to a nation? It invites many things in. And our borders are very porous. We are paying the price for being prosperous.

“If you live in Nigeria for too long, you may not be able to swear that we are prosperous. But people who see us from outside believe they can come and harvest where they never sowed. And then, there are others in our midst who are more interested in identity.

“There are also people out there who are strategic and who never want this country to bear a name at all.

“Look, I have never seen anyone in a village who speaks proudly about prosperity and does not have a problem, especially in the case of Nigeria,’’ he said.

Ibrahim warned that predictions made years ago that Nigeria would disintegrate have not disappeared, noting that the brains behind such actions were yet to sheath their swords.

He added: “Remember, some people thought this country would disintegrate almost 10 years ago. Those people are still at war. They are still at war.

“Because you live with us every day, you can see what other people see. Are you with me? They want to make this country disintegrate.”

He described members of the 42nd Regular Course as officers prepared for the turbulence confronting Nigeria, noting that many of them had held critical command positions across the country.

“Your generation was prepared for the turbulence that defined this country today. I am quite sure you must have been in one sector or the other, managing the kind of turbulence that has tried to consume the essence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Turbulence, I call it, specifically because our generation saw the problem we are solving now as if it was a child’s play,” he said.

He urged senior officers to maintain strong bonds with their colleagues, stressing that national security could not be handled by individuals acting alone.

“Not one person can do it alone. Apart from NDA uniting all of us, we have no other country but Nigeria,” he said.

Reflecting on his military career, Ibrahim said he was glad to have played a role in key security reforms, including the creation of new military divisions in the North-West and North-East.

“I am very glad that, as chief of defence staff, I was at the head of the table when we created the division in the North West and the division in the North East, because we understood that a joint task force could not efficiently manage the kind of challenge we were faced with,” he said.

In his welcome remarks, President of the 42nd Regular Course, Maj.-Gen. Folusho Oyinlola, described the reunion as a moment of reflection, celebration and renewed commitment among course members.

Oyinlola said the gathering highlighted the enduring bond formed during training at the NDA, adding that members of the course had been shaped by shared sacrifice, discipline and values-driven leadership.

He noted that although members had been separated by postings and responsibilities, the spirit of the course remained strong, and urged members to reconnect, strengthen unity and support one another beyond ranks and appointments.

Oyinlola also paid tribute to fallen members of the 42nd Regular Course who died in the line of duty, describing their sacrifice as a reminder of the ideals of service and patriotism.