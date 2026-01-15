WAFCON 2026: Super Falcons draw Zambia, Malawi, Egypt In Group C

Super Falcons

Defending champions, the Super Falcons of Nigeria, have been drawn in Group C of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) alongside Zambia, Egypt and Malawi.

Matches in Group C will be played at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.

Nigeria will renew their rivalry with Zambia, whom they convincingly defeated 5-0 in the quarter-finals of the 2024 edition of the tournament, also hosted by Morocco.

The Super Falcons will face Malawi for the first time in the history of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, while Egypt, a regular participant in the competition, complete the group.

Coached by Justine Madugu, Nigeria will be targeting a record-extending 11th WAFCON title when the tournament kicks off in Morocco.

A total of 16 countries will participate in the competition for the first time, with the tournament scheduled to run from March 17 to April 3.

Vanguard News