Viral defection claim falters as PDP moves to woo Obi, Atiku ahead of 2027

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A viral social media message claiming that five serving governors, 18 senators and several members of the House of Representatives are set to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has failed to stand up to verification, even as a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) confirms fresh moves to engage key opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The message, which circulated widely across WhatsApp and other social media platforms, listed Governors Seyi Makinde, Alex Otti, Ahmadu Fintiri, Bala Mohammed and the Zamfara State governor as part of the alleged defection.

It also claimed that the politicians would be formally received into the ADC at Eagle Square, Abuja, on January 14, 2026.

When inquiries were made to confirm the development, the ADC said it had no knowledge of any such planned defection.

The denial came from David Itopa, the party’s Deputy National Welfare Secretary, while efforts to reach the National Publicity Secretary were unsuccessful as of press time.

“Concerning this matter, we do not have any information, but the party is open for all well meaning Nigerians to rescue the country from immediate ruins,” Itopa told Vanguard.

As the defection narrative fizzled, attention shifted to a more concrete political development, with a faction of the PDP confirming plans to reach out to former presidential candidates Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar as part of efforts to reposition the party ahead of 2027.

The planned consultations were disclosed by the PDP South-South Chairman, Emmanuel Ogidi, on Wednesday during his appearance on Channels Television, where he spoke about the party’s ongoing engagements with influential political figures.

“So we’re doing the rounds. We have already seen a former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, and a former President, IBB.

“So, it’s all about seeing those who are important in Nigeria to tell them that we are alive and we’re moving. I know you’re going to ask me about Obi. Yes, we also have plans to see Peter Obi.

“Even Atiku Abubakar, as the former vice president of the country, we are going to meet him. You see, PDP is the real face of democracy in Nigeria,” Ogidi said.

Obi and Atiku are former members of the PDP and were its vice-presidential and presidential flagbearers, respectively, in the 2019 elections. Atiku was also the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, before both politicians later joined the ADC.