Video: Skales testifies in church how God used Lamine Yamal to answer his 2025 prayer

Nigerian singer Skales has shared a testimony in church, recounting how a viral moment involving Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal marked a major turning point in his career.

Speaking during the church service, the Shake Body crooner revealed that he had written down seven prayer points for 2025, all of which, according to him, were answered in a single day despite public ridicule over his career at the time.

“Earlier this year, I told God he needed to bless me because my career, I was being laughed at. My team and I had a plan, but little did we know God had a bigger plan. God raises a kid in Barcelona, Lamine Yamal, and all it took was one simple dance video that went viral, and changed my life. I had written down seven prayer points, and all of them happened in one day. It’s so amazing that I found myself editing an adidas advert, a global advert. I want to give glory to God.” Skales said.

“I wrote down seven prayer points, and all of them happened in one day cus people were already laughing at my career. The one that changed my life was when a kid in Barcelona, Lamine Yamal, did a simple dance step to my song, and it went viral.”



-Skales pic.twitter.com/AflxWAoynl — Arthur🇳🇬🇬🇧🇸🇳 (@AjMachalaa) January 1, 2026

The singer explained that the unexpected viral moment sparked renewed global attention for his music, opening fresh opportunities and conversations around his career.

Videos of Yamal dancing to Skales’ song quickly spread across social media, drawing massive engagement from football fans and music lovers alike.

Skales described the experience as a clear reminder of divine timing, noting that help can come from the most unlikely places.

Vanguard News