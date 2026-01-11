Video: ‘Come back stronger’ – Super Eagles players send message to Boniface

Super Eagles players have sent messages of support to Nigerian and Werder Bremen forward Victor Boniface following reports that he recently underwent surgery.

In a video shared by sports journalist Calisports on Instagram, several members of the team were seen wishing the striker a speedy recovery, while assuring him of their full support during his recovery process.

In the clip, the players took turns to encourage Boniface, expressing confidence that he would return stronger after the setback.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen said, “I’m wishing you quick recovery. Stay safe. I know you’ll come back stronger.”

Samuel Chukwueze added, “I wish you quick recovery and a successful surgery. Come back quick. I know you are stronger than this and I believe in you. Come back stronger.”

The messages continued with players urging Boniface to remain mentally strong during the recovery process.

“At this tough moment, we are all with you. I wish you all the strength and God’s healing,” Akor Adams said.

The video ended with Bright Osayi-Samuel wishing Boniface well. “Hi Vic, I want to wish you a quick recovery. I heard the news and I know you’ll be back stronger. Thanks for the message also for yesterday. I saw it. I appreciate it. Thank you.”

Boniface, who has been a key figure for both club and country, is now expected to focus on recovery as he looks forward to returning to action.

Vanguard News