Venezuela demands US provide ‘proof of life’ of Maduro

Maduro

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez on Saturday called on the United States to issue “proof of life” of leader Nicolas Maduro, who was captured by US forces, according to President Donald Trump.

Speaking by telephone to Venezuelan TV, Rodriguez said she did not know the whereabouts of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, following a series of US strikes on Caracas and other cities.

Trump said Maduro and Flores had been captured by US forces and flown out of Venezuela.

AFP