US withdrawal makes world less safe — WHO

Trump

By Chioma Obinna

The World Health Organisation, WHO, has expressed deep regret over the United States’ notification of withdrawal from the global health body, warning that the decision would make both the U.S. and the rest of the world less safe.

In a statement yesterday, WHO said the United States, a founding member of the organisation, has played a critical role in many of its greatest public health achievements, including the eradication of smallpox and progress against polio, HIV, Ebola, malaria, tuberculosis and other global health threats.

“WHO, therefore, regrets the United States’ notification of withdrawal from WHO, a decision that makes both the United States and the world less safe,” the organisation said.

It said the notification of withdrawal would be reviewed by its executive board at a meeting beginning February 2, and later by the World Health Assembly at its annual meeting in May 2026.

Responding to claims by the U.S. government that WHO had “trashed and tarnished” the country and compromised its independence, the organisation said the allegations were unfounded.

“The reverse is true. As we do with every Member State, WHO has always sought to engage with the United States in good faith, with full respect for its sovereignty,” it stated.

On criticisms relating to WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including allegations of delayed information sharing and concealment of failures, the organisation defended its response, acknowledging that while no government or institution handled the crisis perfectly, it acted swiftly and transparently.

“Throughout the pandemic, WHO acted quickly, shared all information it had rapidly and transparently with the world, and advised Member States on the basis of the best available evidence,” it said.

WHO noted that it never recommended mask mandates, vaccine mandates or lockdowns, but supported governments to make sovereign decisions in the best interests of their populations.

Recounting its early response, WHO said it sought information from China immediately after reports of a cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan on December 31, 2019, and activated its emergency systems. By January 11, 2020, when the first death was reported, WHO said it had already alerted the world, convened experts and issued guidance to countries.

“When the Director-General declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern on January 30, 2020, there were fewer than 100 cases outside China and no reported deaths,” the organisation said.

WHO added that it has since strengthened its systems following multiple independent reviews of the pandemic response, stressing that its 24-hour surveillance and emergency mechanisms continue to protect all countries, including the United States.

The organisation also rejected claims that it operates a politicised agenda driven by nations hostile to U.S. interests.

“As a specialised agency of the United Nations, governed by 194 Member States, WHO has always been and remains impartial and exists to serve all countries, without fear or favour,” it said.

While appreciating the continued support of its remaining Member States, WHO highlighted the adoption of the WHO Pandemic Agreement, last year as a major step towards preventing future global health crises.

“We hope that in the future, the United States will return to active participation in WHO,” the statement said, adding that the organisation remains committed to its constitutional mandate of ensuring “the highest attainable standard of health as a fundamental right for all people.”