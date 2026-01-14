US stops visa processing for Nigeria, Russia, other 73 countries [Full List]

The U.S. State Department is halting immigrant visa processing for 75 countries as it reassesses applicants who may become a “public charge.”

The pause, set to begin Jan. 21, affects countries including Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, and Yemen, and will continue indefinitely while consular officers review screening procedures.

The move comes amid heightened scrutiny of Somali nationals following a major fraud scandal in Minnesota involving taxpayer-funded benefit programs. Many implicated in the scandal are Somali or Somali-American.

In November 2025, the State Department sent guidance to consular posts worldwide instructing officers to enforce stricter screening under the long-standing “public charge” provision.

The rules allow visas to be denied based on factors such as age, health, English proficiency, finances, and potential need for long-term care.

“The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people,”

State Department spokesperson Tommy Piggott told Fox News. “Immigration from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassess immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits.”

Full List of Countries Affected

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

Vanguard News