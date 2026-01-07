US seizes Russia-flagged oil tanker chased to North Atlantic

Oil tanker Marinera, foremrly known as Bella 1 photographerd at sea in the Singapore Strait on March 18, 2025. The United States military on January 7, 2026, announced the seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic for sanctions violations, bringing an end to a multi-week pursuit by American forces. The seizure of the ship, which evaded being boarded near Venezuela, was a joint operation between the Department of Homeland Security and US military personnel, the US European Command, which is responsible for the region, said in a post on X. (Photo by Hakon Rimmereid / AFP)

The United States on Wednesday seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic after pursuing it from off the coast of Venezuela, in an operation set to ratchet up tensions with Moscow.

US officials say the tanker is part of a so-called shadow fleet that carries oil for countries such as Venezuela, Russia and Iran in violation of US sanctions.

The ship had thwarted an earlier attempt to board it last month near Venezuela, where a US raid on Saturday toppled the country’s authoritarian president, Nicolas Maduro.

“The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a US federal court,” US European Command, which oversees American forces in the region, said in a statement on X.

After the operation, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth posted that the US blockade on Venezuelan oil was in full effect “anywhere in the world.”

Shortly after confirming the successful North Atlantic seizure, the US military announced a second sanctioned tanker ship had been seized in the Caribbean Sea.

US special forces at the weekend snatched Maduro and his wife from Caracas and flew them to New York to face trial on drug charges.

Since then, Trump has said that the United States will “run” Venezuela and US companies will control its critical oil industry.

The North Atlantic operation came despite Russia sending a submarine to escort the empty tanker, saying the vessel was sailing under the Russian flag and was far from the US coast.

“For reasons unclear to us, the Russian vessel is receiving heightened attention from the US and NATO militaries — attention that is clearly disproportionate to its peaceful status,” Russia’s foreign ministry said, prior to the seizure.

– Venezuelan oil –

The vessel, formerly known as the Bella-1, switched its registration to Russia, changed its name to the Marinera and the tanker’s crew reportedly painted a Russian flag on the tanker.

The tanker had been en route to the South American country but was not carrying cargo before it evaded the US blockade. It has been under US sanctions since 2024 over alleged ties to Iran and Hezbollah.

Trump said Tuesday that Venezuela will hand over tens of millions of barrels of oil to the United States after Maduro was seized.

Trump said 30–50 million barrels of “high‑quality, sanctioned” Venezuelan crude will be shipped to US ports, with the revenue — perhaps more than $2 billion at current market prices — placed under his personal control.

It was not clear whether Venezuela’s new ruler — interim president Delcy Rodriguez — had agreed to hand over the oil, how the plan would work, or what its legal basis would be.

Interim president Rodriguez — a long-time member of Maduro’s inner circle as vice president and energy minister — has vowed cooperation with the United States amid fears that Trump could persue wider regime change.

Trump has said Washington is now “in charge” of the South American nation and has vowed a new doctrine of US dominance in the western hemisphere.US seizes Russia-flagged oil tanker chased to North Atlantic

Washington, United States

07/01/2026 – 15:52 (UTC + 1)usrussiaoilvenezuelaconflicttransport

By Ben Sheppard

UPDATES throughout

The United States on Wednesday seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic after pursuing it from off the coast of Venezuela, in an operation set to ratchet up tensions with Moscow.

US officials say the tanker is part of a so-called shadow fleet that carries oil for countries such as Venezuela, Russia and Iran in violation of US sanctions.

The ship had thwarted an earlier attempt to board it last month near Venezuela, where a US raid on Saturday toppled the country’s authoritarian president, Nicolas Maduro.

“The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a US federal court,” US European Command, which oversees American forces in the region, said in a statement on X.

After the operation, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth posted that the US blockade on Venezuelan oil was in full effect “anywhere in the world.”

Shortly after confirming the successful North Atlantic seizure, the US military announced a second sanctioned tanker ship had been seized in the Caribbean Sea.

US special forces at the weekend snatched Maduro and his wife from Caracas and flew them to New York to face trial on drug charges.

Since then, Trump has said that the United States will “run” Venezuela and US companies will control its critical oil industry.

The North Atlantic operation came despite Russia sending a submarine to escort the empty tanker, saying the vessel was sailing under the Russian flag and was far from the US coast.

“For reasons unclear to us, the Russian vessel is receiving heightened attention from the US and NATO militaries — attention that is clearly disproportionate to its peaceful status,” Russia’s foreign ministry said, prior to the seizure.

– Venezuelan oil –

The vessel, formerly known as the Bella-1, switched its registration to Russia, changed its name to the Marinera and the tanker’s crew reportedly painted a Russian flag on the tanker.

The tanker had been en route to the South American country but was not carrying cargo before it evaded the US blockade. It has been under US sanctions since 2024 over alleged ties to Iran and Hezbollah.

Trump said Tuesday that Venezuela will hand over tens of millions of barrels of oil to the United States after Maduro was seized.

Trump said 30–50 million barrels of “high‑quality, sanctioned” Venezuelan crude will be shipped to US ports, with the revenue — perhaps more than $2 billion at current market prices — placed under his personal control.

It was not clear whether Venezuela’s new ruler — interim president Delcy Rodriguez — had agreed to hand over the oil, how the plan would work, or what its legal basis would be.

Interim president Rodriguez — a long-time member of Maduro’s inner circle as vice president and energy minister — has vowed cooperation with the United States amid fears that Trump could persue wider regime change.

Trump has said Washington is now “in charge” of the South American nation and has vowed a new doctrine of US dominance in the western hemisphere.

AFP