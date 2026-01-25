US-Nigeria Working Group: Nigeria has once in a lifetime opportunity to end persecution of Christians – Rep. Riley Moore

Riley Moore

By Charles Kumolu

Following the maiden meeting of the US Nigeria Working Group, U.S. Representative Riley M. Moore said Nigeria has a once in a lifetime opportunity to end the persecution of Christians in the northern states and Middle Belt.

Rep. Moore, a member of the working group, noted that Nigerians are taking the situation seriously and are working in good faith to address security challenges.

The U.S. lawmaker, who said this on his X handle, noted that both countries pledged to work together to ensure that all Nigerians can live and practice their faith without fear of persecution or death.

Representatives of both nations met on January 22, 2026, in Abuja to address Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern. The Nigerian delegation, led by National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, included representatives from 10 ministries and agencies, while the U.S. delegation was headed by Under Secretary of State, Allison Hooker, and comprised eight federal agencies.

Speaking on the summit, Rep. Moore said:”Establishing the US-Nigeria Working Group to increase coordination and cooperation between our two countries is an encouraging and necessary step to jointly combat the security challenges facing Nigeria, promote our nations’ shared values of religious freedom, and end the brutal persecution of our brothers and sisters in Christ by radical Islamic terrorists.

Nigeria has a once in a lifetime chance to strengthen its relationship with the US as we work cooperatively to counter violent terrorism throughout the northern states and Middle Belt, end the persecution of Christians, and address broader economic and security challenges. Nigeria now also has a real opportunity to increase its capacity to be a stabilizing force in the region.”

Meanwhile, a joint statement issued at the end of the first meeting noted that strategic discussions focused on a wide range of issues where US Nigeria cooperation could improve religious freedom and bolster security across the country.

According to the statement:”Governments of the United States and the Federal Republic of Nigeria held the first meeting of the US Nigeria Working Group in Abuja on Thursday, January 22, 2026. This Working Group was established in response to Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act. Working in close partnership, the objectives of the Working Group are to reduce violence against vulnerable groups in Nigeria, particularly Christians, and to create an environment where all Nigerians can freely practice their faith without interference from terrorists, separatists, bandits, criminal militias, or others seeking to harm civilians.

Strategic discussions focused on a wide range of issues and challenges where US Nigeria cooperation will enhance religious freedom and strengthen security across the country. Both sides acknowledged the long-standing relationship between their nations, grounded in shared values of pluralism, respect for the rule of law, and sovereignty. The US delegation welcomed an overview of Nigeria’s realignment of resources to address insecurity, particularly in the North Central states.

Both governments reiterated their strong commitment to upholding the principles of religious freedom and agreed on the need for sustained joint measures to promote and protect rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and freedom of religion or belief for all, in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”