US-Nigeria working Group holds strategic security session

By Soni Daniel

Nigeria reaffirms its strategic commitment to defeating banditry, terrorism and strengthening national security through deeper collaboration with the United States, as the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, hosted a high-level U.S. delegation led by Allison Hooker for a strategic security parley.

The meeting, attended by His Excellency Lateef K K Are, Nigerian Ambassador to the US, Service Chiefs and Heads of the Intelligence Community, notably CDS, COAS, CAS, CDI, CNS, IGP, DG-DSS, DG NIA, underscored the growing effectiveness and professionalism of Nigeria’s intelligence and security architecture in advancing regional and internal stability.

The discussions focused on enhancing the fight against insurgency, strengthening community protection mechanisms and consolidating intelligence cooperation between both nations.

Both delegations agreed on the importance of sustaining and deepening bilateral ties, particularly through leveraging U.S. support in key areas such as defence articles, capacity building and training, intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism financing measures, and mutual legal assistance. Special emphasis was also placed on bolstering protection for vulnerable communities, including Christian communities in Northern Nigeria as part of Nigeria’s broader commitment to inclusive national security.

Observers note that the strengthened U.S.–Nigeria partnership will impact confidence in Nigeria’s defence capacities and its leadership in peace and stability in the region.