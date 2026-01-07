US introduces $15,000 visa bond for Nigerians, others effective January 21

The United States has introduced new travel restrictions that could require Nigerians applying for B1/B2 business and tourism visas to post refundable visa bonds of up to $15,000.

According to information published by the U.S. Department of State, the bond is a financial guarantee intended to ensure that travelers comply with the terms of their visas, but paying it does not guarantee that a visa will be issued, and any payment made without the explicit direction of a U.S. consular officer will not be refunded.



Nigeria is among 38 countries affected by the directive, a majority of which are in Africa, with the new requirement set to take effect for Nigerian applicants on January 21, 2026.

Nationals who are otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 visa may be required to post a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000, with the exact amount determined during the visa interview.

Applicants must also submit the Department of Homeland Security’s Form I‑352 and agree to the bond terms through the U.S. Treasury’s Pay.gov platform, and the requirement applies regardless of where the visa application is submitted.



Under the rules, visa holders who have posted a bond will be required to enter the United States through designated airports such as John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Boston Logan International Airport, and Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

The bond will only be refunded if the traveller departs the United States on or before the authorised stay ends, if the applicant does not travel before the visa expires, or if the traveller is denied entry at a U.S. port of entry. Otherwise, failure to meet these conditions could lead to forfeiture of the bond.



The introduction of the visa bond requirement follows other recent U.S. travel restrictions affecting Nigerians, including a partial suspension of visa issuance that began in early January 2026. U.S. authorities have cited security concerns, including challenges related to screening and vetting in parts of Nigeria, and visa overstay data as factors in placing Nigeria and other countries on the expanded list of nations subject to stricter visa controls.

Vanguard News