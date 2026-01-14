US Embassy reopens redesigned American Center in Abuja

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The United States Embassy in Abuja has officially reopened its newly redesigned American Center located at the Embassy Chancery, reaffirming the strength of U.S.-Nigeria relations and expanding access to educational and cultural opportunities for Nigerians.

In a statement signed by the Embassy on Wednesday, the U.S. Mission said the reopening ceremony celebrated American excellence, creativity, and the reciprocal benefits of the partnership between the United States and Nigeria.

According to the statement, the redesigned American Center features modern spaces and enhanced technology aimed at expanding educational, cultural, and professional opportunities for Nigerians of all ages.

The Center is designed to provide information about the United States, support English language teaching and learning, offer educational advising for study at U.S. institutions, promote American cultural programmes, enable networking with U.S. exchange programme alumni, and build professional skills.

Speaking at the reopening ceremony, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Richard M. Mills Jr, highlighted the importance of the American Center and other American Spaces in creating opportunity and connection.

He said, “Today, we are proud to reopen the American Center as a space that celebrates American excellence in arts and reflects the values that define our nation. American Spaces have become trusted venues for young people seeking opportunities to learn about the United States, improve their English, and develop professional skills. They offer a welcoming environment where students, entrepreneurs, and community leaders can connect, collaborate, and innovate.

“Through educational advising, entrepreneurship training, and digital literacy programmes, American Spaces equip Nigerians with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing global economy.”

The Ambassador also explained that the redesigned Center features murals depicting American history, culture, and shared values.

He noted that, “The individuals depicted on this mural embody the values of hard work, determination, and perseverance. These are hallmarks of American achievement, but they are also qualities we see every day in Nigerian youth.”

Also speaking at the event, Country Public Diplomacy Counsellor Mr Lee McManis said the American Center joins 29 other American Spaces across Nigeria, serving as hubs for learning and cultural exchange.

He said, “We are thrilled to reopen the American Center here at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja. This revitalised space joins 29 other American Spaces across Nigeria, serving as vibrant hubs for celebrating U.S. leadership in innovation and learning.

“American Spaces are at the heart of our commitment to bridge building.”

The Embassy said the reopening underscores its commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding access to programmes that support learning, innovation, and leadership development.

The ceremony was attended both in person and virtually by participants from American Spaces across Nigeria.