US denies war with Venezuela, enforces oil quarantine over security concerns

US President Donald Trump

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The United States has denied being at war with Venezuela, insisting instead that it is enforcing a sweeping oil quarantine and targeted law enforcement actions aimed at curbing drug trafficking, foreign influence and what it describes as threats to U.S. national security.

United States Secretary of State, Mr. Marco Rubio, made the clarification in a series of interviews on Sunday, contained in a release made available to Vanguard. He said Washington is applying what he described as “crippling leverage” through sanctions and court-ordered seizures of Venezuelan oil shipments to force changes in Caracas.

According to Rubio, the policy follows the recent arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, who were taken into U.S. custody in what he described as a limited law enforcement operation rather than a military invasion.

Rubio explained that the United States is enforcing a quarantine on Venezuelan oil, allowing American authorities to seize sanctioned vessels entering or leaving Venezuelan waters.

“What we are running is the direction this is going to move,” he said, stressing that the United States is not occupying Venezuela but is shaping outcomes through economic pressure.

He argued that Venezuela has become a hub for drug trafficking, armed gangs and foreign actors such as Iran and Hizballah, which he said pose a direct threat to the United States and the wider hemisphere.

Responding to questions on the legal basis for the actions, Rubio said U.S. courts authorised the seizures.

“These are sanctioned boats. We go to court, we get orders, and we seize them,” he said, adding that the operation leading to Maduro’s arrest did not require congressional approval because it was a targeted law enforcement mission.

Rubio rejected claims that the United States is “running Venezuela,” saying Washington is instead implementing policies designed to protect U.S. interests.

The Secretary of State confirmed that there are no U.S. troops stationed in Venezuela, aside from a brief operation lasting a few hours during Maduro’s arrest. He added that President Donald Trump retains all military options but has not ordered an occupation or long-term deployment.

“We are not at war with Venezuela. We are at war with drug trafficking organisations,” Rubio said.

He outlined conditions for easing U.S. pressure, including the dismantling of drug trafficking routes through Venezuela, the removal of Iranian and Hizballah influence, and reforms in the oil sector to ensure revenues benefit ordinary Venezuelans rather than what he described as corrupt elites.

According to him, Washington would judge Venezuelan authorities by their actions, not public statements.

“We are not reacting to press conferences. We are reacting to what happens,” he said.

While confirming that Chevron remains the only U.S. oil company operating in Venezuela, Rubio said Western firms could show renewed interest if meaningful reforms are implemented. He noted that U.S. Gulf Coast refineries are well suited for Venezuelan heavy crude and that a restructured oil industry could generate revenue for citizens.

On calls for immediate elections, Rubio said such expectations were unrealistic given years of political crisis, reiterating U.S. support for a democratic transition while stressing that security and national interest concerns remain the immediate priority.

“Our number one objective is America, but we want a better future for the people of Venezuela as well,” he said.