Uproar as Reps member distributes cassava stems in Cross River

By Emma Una

The member of the House of Representatives for Calabar and Odukpani Federal Constituency in Cross River State, Honourable Bassey Akiba, on Friday, distributed cassava stems to constituents as part of an empowerment initiative to support farming.

The distribution took place in Okoyong, Odukpani Local Government Area, which borders Calabar, with each beneficiary receiving ten cassava stems.

The gesture, however, has sparked controversy in the constituency, with many residents, including some beneficiaries, criticizing it as insufficient and symbolic rather than genuinely helpful.

Comrade Ikposa, a constituent, told Sunday Vanguard that the cassava stems and fertilizers were part of a Federal Government agricultural intervention program, not initiatives directly from lawmakers.

“President Tinubu approved the program and released it to lawmakers early last year. Unfortunately, these items are now being distributed close to the election period as a campaign tool,” he said.

Ikposa added that the delayed release of the cassava stems reflects the failure of lawmakers and local government authorities to properly complement the President’s efforts. “This action is one of the main reasons governance continues to fail at the grassroots level.”

He noted that the cassava stems had dried up after being stored for over a year, and that the current season, with the sun still too hot, is unsuitable for planting.

One of the recipients, Doris Affia, said she accepted the ten stems to avoid offending the lawmaker. “I was given ten stems, but how many heaps can one cultivate with this number? I just accepted them because refusing might embarrass him, and I might not be listed for future benefits,” she explained.

Some supporters, like Hoe Ita, defended the lawmaker, saying, “The bottom line is that he has done something, contrary to claims that he has not done anything.”

Efforts to reach Akiba for comment were unsuccessful, as he did not answer calls.