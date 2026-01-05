Updated: US never targeted me during Sokoto airstrikes, says Gumi

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has denied claims that he was targeted for elimination by the United States during recent airstrikes on terrorists in Sokoto State.

Gumi said the reports stemmed from an old viral video in which he had previously spoken about threats to his life, clarifying that the remarks were made in reference to the Boko Haram insurgency.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Sunday, the cleric explained that Boko Haram elements allegedly attempted to kill him in 2012, stressing that the incident had no connection to the recent US airstrikes.

He added that his life is not currently in danger and that there is no existing threat to his safety, contrary to claims circulating on social media.

Gumi said he survived the earlier attempt on his life by the grace of God, noting that those responsible operated under the name of Boko Haram.

He wrote, “There is fake news going viral now that wrongly claims that I said I was targeted by the US attack on Nigerian soil, or something to that effect.

“I never said so, and I also never thought of such a possibility. I am comfortably staying in my home with my family without fear, intimidation, or apprehension.

“I believe the source of misinterpretation was a lecture I gave in the mosque on how, in August 2012, I was told that Boko Haram had targeted me for elimination.

“The two people who came to execute the plan were killed instantly when the bomb detonated in their hands near my house.

“I advise all news agencies that reported the fake news to publicly retract it and tender their apologies.”