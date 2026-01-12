Updated: Arowolo, Hassan, Onanuga, 92 others jostle for Awujale stool

…As Ogun govt denies anointing any candidate, threatens prosecution

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The CEO of Aroon Construction company, Fatai Arowolo, Biodun Onanuga, husband of the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ogun State, and Dr Kunle Hassan, founder of Eye Foundation Hospital, are among the 95 princes and princess who have indicated interest in occupying the vacant throne of the Awujale of Ijebuland.

The only female who indicated interest in filling the vacant position of the Awujale is Princess Kemi Adetokunbo Onanuga.

This was disclosed on Monday, during the nomination meeting of the Fusengbuwa ruling house, held in Ijebu Ode, Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Speaking at the meeting, which had in attendance, Chairman of the ruling house, Adedokun Ajidagba and Vice Chairman of the ruling house, Prof. Fassy Yusuf, delegates, observers, and security operatives from the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Security Service (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC, the Olori -Ebi of Fusengbuwa ruling house, Otunba Lateef Owoyemi, said 95 princes and princesses from the ruling house indicated interest in occupying the vacant stool of Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland.

Otunba Owoyemi said the nomination meeting was part of the process to fill the vacant stool of the Awujale

The process was observed by the Secretary to the Ijebu-Ode Local Government, Abiodun Oke.

According to Owoyemi, the names of those who scaled the first hurdle would be forwarded to the kingmakers, who will then pick one of the candidates as the next Awujale and forward his name to the Ogun State government for approval.

Speaking with newsmen after the nomination meeting, Otunba Owoyemi thanked God for what the family was able to achieve through the meeting, as part of efforts to fill the stool of Awujale, which became vacant on July 13, following the demise of Oba Sikiru Adetona.

He said, “One of the key takeaways from today’s nomination event was that we must give all glory to Almighty God, because what we have long feared and discussed has finally come to pass.

“Today, we have successfully, peacefully, and harmoniously nominated ninety-five candidates.

The matter is now in the hands of the kingmakers to perform their duty and select one person from among them.

“As the Fusegbuwa Ruling House, we have carried out extensive traditional research and consultations through the oracles to guide us on what lies ahead. We have no doubt whatsoever that the kingmakers will select the person whom Almighty God Himself has appointed and whom our ancestors have also blessed.

“We are confident that the kingmakers will select the best person for us, and we know they will not make any mistake.”

Otunba Owoyemi described the meeting as “a win-win situation for everyone. Even those who may not eventually be appointed king will, by the grace of God, still serve in the palace. All the applicants signed an agreement guaranteeing that, regardless of the outcome, there will be no litigation. So we are confident and assured that, by the grace of Almighty God, everyone will be happy.

“It is good for the family, and it is also good for the government. We trust that the government will do the right thing and support what the family supports. God will guide them to make the right decision so that they select for us our Awujale; one who, we are told, will make Ijebu the biggest and greatest city in the whole of Africa.”

He also noted that after due process, anyone who has any displeasure should channel their grievances to the government, assuring that the kingmakers would not make any mistakes in the selection process.

Owoyemi expressed optimism that the new Awujale will emerge within the next month.

Owoyemi advised those in disagreement with the exercise to channel their grievances to the government.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Government has denied reports circulating in some quarters that it has anointed a particular candidate among the 95 aspirants vying for the vacant stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland.

The government warned that it would not hesitate to prosecute any individual or group found fabricating, promoting or circulating such claims, in line with relevant extant laws.

It also cautioned that it would invoke Section 23(2) of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, 2021, against anyone parading themselves as Awujale-elect before the completion of the legally recognised selection process.

The State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Ganiyu Hamzat, who issued the warning in a statement, made available to journalists on Monday, noted that the deliberate spread of false information, misinformation or inciting publications capable of causing tension, disaffection or breach of peace in Ijebuland and Ogun State would not be tolerated.

The statement reads in part: “The Ogun State government has noted with serious concern reports circulating in sections of the media and on social media platforms falsely claiming that a particular candidate has been selected for the vacant stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland.

“The public should note that the selection process for the Awujale is governed strictly by customary law, established chieftaincy declarations and the extant laws of Ogun State.

“The government remains fully committed to upholding due process, fairness, neutrality and respect for the traditions of Ijebuland.

“The deliberate spread of false information, misinformation or inciting publications capable of causing tension, disaffection or breach of peace in Ijebuland and Ogun State will not be tolerated.

Any individual or group found fabricating, promoting or circulating such claims will face investigation and prosecution under the law.”

The government therefore urged members of the public to disregard such publications and refrain from actions capable of undermining peace, order and the integrity of traditional institutions.

Hamzat also called on the media, opinion leaders and other stakeholders to act responsibly by verifying information through official channels.

He assured the people of Ijebuland and Ogun State of the government’s unwavering commitment to transparency, justice and the preservation of cultural heritage.

“In this regard,” he added, “the Government will invoke Section 23(2) of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, 2021, against anyone parading themselves as Awujale-elect before the selection process is complete.”