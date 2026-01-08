United Nigeria dismisses aircraft noise video, says it was not safety issue

By Dickson Omobola

United Nigeria Airlines has reacted to a social media video calling for its planes to be fixed.

The airline’s Public Relations Officer, Chibuike Uloka, in a statement, said the sound heard onboard one of the carrier’s Airbus A320 aircraft occurred while the aircraft was on the ground during routine engine start-up procedures, not in flight.

According to him, the noise was generated by an Air Starter Unit, ASU, a standard piece of ground support equipment used to provide compressed air for engine start-up.

The statement reads: “The ASU operates externally and, by its nature, produces a noticeable sound. This is normal, anticipated, and operationally safe.

“At no point did the sound indicate a technical malfunction, abnormal condition, or safety concern. The aircraft, passengers, and crew were never at risk, and the operation was conducted fully in accordance with approved regulatory compliance.

“United Nigeria Airlines maintains a strict safety policy and maintains zero tolerance for any compromise on safety and operational integrity.

“We reaffirm our commitment to strict regulatory compliance and the highest standards of operational safety. We also encourage our valued passengers to verify information before sharing, to help prevent confusion or unnecessary concern.”