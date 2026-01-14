United Nigeria airlines warns of flight disruptions over bird strike

By Dickson Omobola

United Nigeria Airlines has disclosed that some flights across its network will not operate as scheduled due to a bird strike on one of its operating aircraft.

The incident, which occurred on January 13, 2026, resulted in the affected aircraft being withdrawn from service for comprehensive inspection before returning it to service.

The airline’s Public Relations Officer, Chibuike Uloka, stated: “United Nigeria Airlines wishes to inform our valued passengers that, due to a bird strike on one of our operating aircraft on January 13, 2026, some flights across our network will not operate as scheduled.

“As a result, and in adherence to our strict safety standards, the affected aircraft has been withdrawn from service for comprehensive inspection before returning it to service.

“United Nigeria Airlines remains committed to upholding the highest safety standards. We sincerely apologise for the inconveniences this unforeseen development may cause to your travel plans and kindly appeal for the understanding and patience of our valued passengers. Our team is working diligently to minimize disruptions and to support all affected travellers with timely updates and rebooking assistance.”