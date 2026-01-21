UNILAG graduates 89 first class engineering students

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Wednesday graduated a total of 2,097 students from its faculties of Engineering, Law and Management Sciences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that of the 613 graduates produced by the institution’s Faculty of Engineering, 89 made first class.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, gave the figure at the institution’s ongoing 2025 convocation ceremonies.

Ogunsola said that degrees would be conferred on a total of 16,506 students at UNILAG’s 56th Convocation Ceremonies, which began a few days ago.

“Today, graduating students of the faculties of Engineering, Law and Management Sciences will be admitted to their degrees, while in the afternoon, those in the Basic Medical Sciences, Basic Clinical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, Dental Sciences, Health Professional, Pharmacy, and Distance Learning Institute will be admitted into their various degrees,” she said.

Ogunsola said that a total of 321 students graduated from UNILAG’s Faculty of Law, including three first-class students.

“From the Faculty of Management Sciences, a total of 1, 163 graduated, with 180 first class honours.

“In total, there were 272 first class, 1,108 second class upper, 580 second class lower, 131 third class and six pass grades,” she said.

Ogunsola said that the university would also confer honorary degrees on two outstanding Nigerians, whose lives exemplified hard work and service.

“Mr Jubril Tinubu will receive a Doctor of Business Degree, and Mr Kanu Agabi, a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of the Federation, will be awarded a Doctor of Law degree

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the senate, staff, alumni, partners and all stakeholders for their continued commitment to UNILAG,” she said

The vice-chancellor reaffirmed the university’s commitment to academic excellence and to providing an environment that would support teaching, learning, and innovation.

Vanguard News