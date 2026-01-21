UN building bombing: Suspect opens up on joining Al-Barnawi before attack

One of the suspects being prosecuted by the Department of State Services (DSS) alongside Khalid Al-Barnawi and others over the 26 August 2011 bombing of the United Nations building in Abuja has told the Federal High Court how he became involved with the terror group.

At the resumed trial before Justice Emeka Nwite in Abuja, the second defendant, Mohammed Saleh, in a video recording played in court, said he joined Al-Barnawi in Bauchi shortly before the attack and that their relationship developed from that point.

The footage was tendered during proceedings in the ongoing trial-within-trial, which is being conducted to determine whether the defendants’ confessional statements were made voluntarily.

The court also viewed another video of Saleh’s interview session as cross-examination of the third prosecution witness commenced.

Under cross-examination by counsel to the first defendant, F. K. Kaigama (SAN), the witness, identified as TSR3, said he works in the technical department of the DSS where he sets up audio and video recording equipment in interview rooms.

He said his duties include recording suspects during interview sessions, carrying out computer and mobile phone forensic examinations, and crime-scene investigations such as fingerprint collection and laboratory analysis.

The witness told the court that beyond setting up the equipment, he personally carried out the real-time audio and video recording of Al-Barnawi’s interview session, the statement-taking process, and the translation of the first defendant’s statement.

When asked whether there was a staff member named James in the department, the witness replied that several officers bear the name James in the DSS technical unit.

At that stage, Justice Nwite halted further proceedings, citing other official engagements.

With the consent of counsel to all parties, the judge adjourned the matter till March 2 for continuation of the cross-examination of the third prosecution witness in the trial-within-trial.

Al-Barnawi was arrested by the DSS in April 2016 in Lokoja, Kogi State, nearly five years after the UN House bombing — the first attack on an international agency’s facility in Nigeria — which left over 20 people dead and more than 70 injured.

Al-Barnawi, also known as Kafuri, Naziru, Alhaji Yahaya, Mallam Dauda and Alhaji Tanimu, is standing trial alongside Mohammed Bashir Saleh, Umar Mohammed Bello (alias Datti), Mohammed Salisu, and Yakubu Nuhu (alias Bello Maishayi).