Ugochinyere dumps PDP for APP

Ugochinyere

By Emmanuel Iheaka

House of Representatives member, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere has defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the Action People’s Party (APP).

Declaring for APP in his country home, Akokwa in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State on Wednesday, Ugochinyere said all efforts to rescue PDP had failed, hence his decision to quit the party.

The lawmaker recalled the troubles he passed through in the PDP and the many court cases instituted against him by party members.

“From the day we started with PDP to this afternoon, we are still in court with our party in a bid to retain the seat that for over fifteen years they never won until we brought victory to them. Now that we survived all these ordeals in the last three, four years, should we try it again? No. Should we test God to see whether we survive? Not to talk of the fact that some of them testified against us in tribunal, our own party men.

“I found it very insulting as the only federal lawmaker that the party has in the state. But they preferred that the party died while they washed dishes in Port Harcourt.



“We want to build. We want to earn every vote. And that’s why we took a political party that we want to build from scratch, filled with energy of young people, we went to a political party that didn’t have any governor so we can build because we are sure of what we want to do. It’s on that gound that I have decided to depart from the PDP”, he submitted.

Ugochinyere used the opportunity to urge the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike to refrain from any further insult on the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Wike and the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator Azuta Mbata have been having a trade of words, mostly over politics of Rivers State.

The lawmaker said any insult on the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo is an insult on the entire Igbo race, adding that the Igbo will not tolerate such for whatever reasons.

He called on President Bola Tinubu to caution Wike and prevail on him to desist from denigrating the Igbo.

“I want to warn you, that your decision to attack the Igbo nation by insulting the President General of the Igbo nation should be the last. Igbos all over the world can tolerate all these things you did, but you see, to look at Ohaneze Ndigbo President General and talk down on a man that the whole Igbo nation find fit to lead the race worldwide is a red line.

“He’s President General of Igbo nation worldwide from Antarctica to the last bottom of the earth. That’s why today at the meeting of the Ime Obi of the Igbo youth, they have issued a stern warning to you. Do not attack our tribe again.



“Limit your politics to those who allow you to be doing all those things. But do not attack the president of the Igbo nation. Sen. Azuta Mbara is not in your class. The whole Ndigbo find him fit to lead our tribe. He told you a simple truth. That he helped you, gave you your lifeline. That does not warrant an insult”, Ugochinyere declared.

The legislator frowned that the police have not done anything over those arrested for attacks in his house, whom he said made confessional statements.