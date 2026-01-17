Twins’ death after immunisation: Lagos orders postmortem as father seeks justice

A Lagos father, Samuel Alozie, has called for justice following the death of his nine-month-old identical twin sons, Testimony and Timothy, who reportedly died after receiving routine immunisation at the Ajangbadi Primary Health Centre in Ojo Local Government Area.

Alozie, popularly known as Promise Samuel on TikTok, alleged that he took the twins for their scheduled vaccination on the morning of December 24, 2025, but noticed they became unusually weak shortly after the injections.

In a viral video showing the infants wrapped in separate body bags, he claimed the twins developed high temperatures despite administering paracetamol and bathing them in an attempt to reduce the fever, adding that they died in the early hours of Christmas Day.

He said, “It happened that the immunisation was conducted on the 24th of December, in the morning. And on the morning of 25th December, they died. On that 24th, after the injection, they were very weak, and I gave them paracetamol because the nurse said that if the temperature continued, I should give them paracetamol.

“I, and my wife, after we left the health centre, went home and gave the two of them paracetamol, which didn’t solve anything. We even bathed them. My wife bathed them in cold water. They died on the 25th. The two of them died at the same time. And the worst part of it is that the drug weakened two of them to the extent they couldn’t talk, they couldn’t eat, they couldn’t play as usual, like they couldn’t disturb as they used to do.”

He further alleged that the nurse who handled the immunisation was unfamiliar and gave the children deworming tablets without his consent.

“The woman who usually gives the injections was not the one that attended to us that day. Another face entirely,” he said.

Alozie also dismissed claims reportedly made by health workers that food-related bacteria caused the deaths.

“The nurse is talking about bacteria, food bacteria. She said that it is food bacteria that killed my children. How can food bacteria kill a child? Food that I’ve been giving them from one month to nine months, the food didn’t kill them. How is it possible?”

He appealed for legal support, saying, “If you are a human rights lawyer, please help me. I don’t have the money to fight this alone. I need justice for these children.”

Meanwhile, The Punch reported that the Lagos State Government has ordered a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death of the twins.

Speaking in a phone interview with Saturday PUNCH, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Ibrahim Mustafa, said investigations were ongoing by both the police and the state government.

“We sympathise with them and we understand the grief these parents will be going through, but we would like for the right things to be done and the right decisions to be taken. It is being investigated by the police and we are also doing our investigation as a state, and we are expecting the postmortem findings. This particular vaccine has been given to many children before and after these kids, and nothing like this has been recorded,” he said.

Mustafa disclosed that the bodies had been deposited at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital morgue and assured that findings would be made public once the postmortem results are concluded.

“Once the postmortem findings are out, we will communicate appropriately,” he added.

However, Alozie maintained that he feared the outcome could be manipulated, describing the situation as “government investigating government,” and reiterated his plea for public support to pursue justice for his late children.