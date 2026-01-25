Tunji-Ojo defends Tinubu’s economic reforms, urges Nigerians to safeguard future ahead of 2027

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has described President Bola Tinubu as a statesman who took bold and difficult decisions to rescue Nigeria from economic collapse, urging Nigerians to protect the future of the country by ensuring continuity of the current administration beyond 2027.

Tunji-Ojo made the remarks yesterday at the 2026 National Summit of Former Legislators, themed “National Unity and Nation Building: Beyond 2031,” held in Abuja.

According to the minister, Nigeria’s economic realities prior to the inauguration of the Tinubu administration in 2023 required courageous leadership. He noted that the country spent an estimated $30 billion on fuel and foreign exchange subsidies in 2022 alone, while over 92 per cent of national revenue was devoted to debt servicing.

“What lies ahead of us in 2027 is the future of Nigeria, and it is important that we get that point right,” Tunji-Ojo said.

He explained that Nigeria spent about $20 billion on fuel subsidy and over $10 billion on foreign exchange subsidy in 2022, describing the situation as unsustainable and dangerous to the nation’s long-term survival.

The minister noted that President Tinubu, upon assuming office, took the politically risky decision to remove the subsidies, an action previous administrations avoided, even in their second terms.

“This President came on board and took very difficult decisions, decisions that other presidents could not take, even in their second term. He took them in his first term, without considering the fact that an election was ahead,” Tunji-Ojo stated.

He added that Tinubu understood that the defining moment for leaders is when they choose between short-term political gains and long-term national legacy.

“The turning point of every nation is when leaders decide whether they will live for politics or live for posterity. He understood that leadership is not just about being president, but about being a statesman,” the minister said.

Tunji-Ojo stressed that the reforms were undertaken not only for the present generation but also for Nigerians yet unborn. He urged citizens across the 36 states of the federation to appreciate the sacrifices made and support the administration’s continuity.

“That is the risk he has taken, and Nigerians must understand this as we look ahead to 2027 and repay that courage by ensuring continuity of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration,” he added.

The summit was convened by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Also speaking, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, called on former lawmakers to support Tinubu’s re-election to enable him to fully implement his reform agenda.

Barau argued that the rotational principle adopted since the return to democracy in 1999 should be respected, noting that it has promoted fairness and political stability.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in his first term. We should not reinvent the wheel. The rotational system is working, and he should be allowed to complete two full terms,” Barau said.