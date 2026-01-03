Trump threatens Colombia president, tells him to ‘watch his ass’

(FILES) Colombian president Gustavo Petro speaks during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2025. The US State Department said it would revoke the visa of Colombia’s leftist President Gustavo Petro for his “incendiary actions” during a street protest in New York on September 26, 2025. (Photo by Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP)





US President Donald Trump said Saturday that his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro — with whom he has sparred in recent months — should “watch his ass” after the US military operation to seize Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

“He’s making cocaine and they’re sending it into the United States, so he does have to watch his ass,” Trump told a press conference.

Petro described Washington’s actions as an “assault on the sovereignty” of Latin America and said they would result in a humanitarian crisis.