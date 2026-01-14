Trump says has been notified killings in Iran have ‘stopped’

File: US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he had been told that “executions” had stopped in Iran, amid reports by rights groups that Iranian authorities were brutally supressing protests against the government.
During an event at the White House, Trump said he had been told on “good authority” that the “killing in Iran is stopping. It’s stopped…and there’s no plan for executions,” without providing further details.
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