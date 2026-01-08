Trump fears impeachment, asks Republicans to win 2026 mid term election

Trump

By Nkiruka Nnorom, with agency reports

US President, Donald Trump, said yesterday Republicans must win the 2026 congressional midterm elections or risk Democrats moving to impeach him.

ABC News stated that Trump made the assertion on Tuesday while addressing Republican lawmakers at a retreat in Washington.

“You’ve got to win the midterms because, if we don’t win the midterms, they’ll find a reason to impeach me,” he said.

Trump warned that losing control of Congress could stall his legislative agenda and expose his administration to investigations.

He urged Republican lawmakers, who narrowly control the US House of Representatives, to put aside internal disagreements, and asked party members to promote Republican policies on gender, healthcare and election integrity to voters struggling with the cost of living.

“They say that when you win the presidency, you lose the midterm,” he added. “I wish you could explain to me what the hell is going on with the mind of the public.”

Trump made only a brief reference to inflation, saying the problem was inherited from the Democrats. He said Republicans should campaign on gains in the US stock market.

The president also downplayed the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters. His comments came as Democrats marked the fifth anniversary of the riot and accused Republicans of attempting to “whitewash” history.

The retreat was held at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts. In a largely unscripted speech lasting more than an hour, Trump repeated several disputed claims, including that Washington had recorded no homicides for months.

He predicted that Republicans would deliver an “epic midterm victory” and complained about party members he said were unwilling to fall into line.

Every seat in the House and one-third of the Senate will be contested in November 2026. No sitting US president has avoided losing House seats in the midterms since George W. Bush in 2006.

Trump urged Republicans to counter Democrats’ messaging on healthcare, including calls to extend subsidies linked to Obamacare.

“All of these issues are very important issues, but you can own healthcare,” he told lawmakers.

“Figure it out,” he added.

He said conservative members should show flexibility over provisions such as the Hyde Amendment, which restricts federal funding for abortion.

Trump was impeached twice during his first term but was acquitted by the Senate on both occasions. “I got impeached twice on nothing,” he said.

Some House Democrats have introduced articles of impeachment against Trump in his second term, allegations the White House denies.

Republicans currently hold a slim majority in the House, a scenario Trump said limits the authority of Speaker Mike Johnson.

“You can’t be tough when you have a majority of three,” he said.

Trump has pushed to expand executive powers on immigration, military action and regulation, moves that could soon face scrutiny from the Supreme Court.