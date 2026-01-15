Truckers warn Lagos extortion crippling port logistics, petition Presidency

By Godwin Oritse

The Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA), owners of articulated trucks on Nigerian roads, has petitioned President Bola Tinubu over what it described as the failure of the Lagos State government to protect truckers and other road users from widespread extortion, harassment and intimidation by organized street urchins.

In a petition dated January 13, 2026, and signed by its President, Comrade Yinka Aroyewun, the union said the situation has deteriorated into frequent vandalism of trucks, serious injuries to drivers and, in some cases, loss of lives.

COMTUA accused the Lagos State government of failing to respond meaningfully to repeated petitions, complaints and peaceful protests over the activities of extortionists operating along major transport corridors in the State.

The union alleged that members of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) routinely force non-members to pay arbitrary levies in the name of union dues, while another group operating under the Lagos State Trucks and Cargo Committee (LASTCOC), said to have been set up by the Ministry of Transportation, also imposes what it called a “voluntary” ticket on every truck.

COMTUA further claimed that in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, hoodlums allegedly operating in the name of the Council extort truckers using a “Road Maintenance” ticket, while similar activities occur in other parts of the State.

“At Eleko Junction in Ibeju-Lekki, a combined group of LASTCOC and community youths allegedly extort N6,000 from each truck, while in Epe, RTEAN and community groups collect another N5,000 daily from every truck,” the petition stated.

The union said roadblocks are mounted across key routes to facilitate these collections, while state task forces and government agencies allegedly look the other way.

COMTUA warned that the situation, if not urgently addressed, could escalate into a wider breakdown of security and public order, with serious consequences for port operations, supply chains and the Lagos economy.

The group urged President Tinubu to investigate the role of the Lagos State government in the alleged extortion and attacks, restore the rights and protection of truckers, ensure accountability for those involved, and regulate union-related levies to prevent exploitation.

While reaffirming its commitment to peaceful engagement and lawful dialogue, the union cautioned that continued inaction could push the situation toward chaos, threatening both economic stability and public safety in Lagos State.