Truck driver crushes Okada rider, passenger to death in Lagos

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By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Tragedy struck, yesterday in Lagos, when the driver of an empty Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, tanker crushed to death a yet-to-be identified commercial motorcyclist (Okada rider), and his passenger, at Pokia Junction, inward Araga, along the Epe–Ijebu Road, Epe, Lagos.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, meanwhile, arrested the driver before handing him over to relevant authorities for further action.

The General Manager, LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, while confirming the incident, said preliminary security findings showed that the Okada rider, who was conveying a male passenger was unlawfully traversing a prohibited route (one-way), in blatant contravention of existing traffic statutes when he was struck by the empty PMS tanker, which was on a high speed.

Bakare-Oki stated: “The violent impact proved fatal, resulting in the instantaneous death of both the rider and his passenger.

“LASTMA operatives promptly mobilised to the scene of the incident. The tanker driver was immediately taken into custody, while the affected area was cordoned off to avert secondary mishaps and guarantee public safety, as well as facilitate seamless flow of vehicular movement within the affected axis.”

Subsequently, the remains of the deceased Okada rider, passenger, along with the apprehended tanker driver were formally transferred to officers of the Nigeria Police, attached to the Noforija Police Division for thorough investigation and appropriate legal action.