Troost-Ekong set to join Qatari club Al Ahli

Troost-Ekong

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong is set to sign for Al Ahli Sports Club in Qatar, making the move from Saudi side Al Kholood.

The 32-year-old centre-back brings a wealth of international and European experience, having featured in top leagues across Europe and been a key figure for Nigeria in multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

Troost-Ekong has agreed to a contract running until June 2028.