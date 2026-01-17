Troops rescue two from suspected kidnappers in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo — Troops of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army / Sector 3, Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS), have foiled a kidnapping and robbery incident along the Wukari–Ikyior road in the Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Two persons were rescued during the operation when personnel of the Nigerian Army deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Wukari responded to the scene.

In a statement, the Spokesman of the Brigade, Lt. Umar Muhammad, said the criminals had blocked the road, which sent panic through the surrounding communities.

However, upon the troops’ arrival, the suspects fled into the surrounding bush and abandoned their victims.

According to him, “The troops rescued two victims identified as Mr. Terso Kerso (48) and Mr. Udongu Terbo (42), both from the Ikyior community in Wukari LGA.

“The victims, who were unconscious at the time of rescue, were immediately evacuated to the Federal University Teaching Hospital, Wukari (FUTHW) for urgent medical attention.

“In the aftermath of the incident, troops have intensified robust patrols and surveillance within the general area to forestall further criminal activities and reassure residents and road users of a sustained security presence.”

Commending the troops for their swift response and professionalism, the Commander of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army / Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, praised their vigilance and commitment to duty, noting that their timely intervention prevented a possible loss of lives.