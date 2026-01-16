Troops repel terrorist attacks in Adamawa, Borno, inflict heavy losses

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have foiled coordinated terrorist attacks in parts of Adamawa and Borno states, inflicting heavy losses on the assailants during follow-up operations.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Acting Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, Lieutenant S. A. Atokolo.

According to the statement, in the early hours of January 16, 2026, terrorists attempted to overrun a patrol base at Sabon Gari in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State under Sector 4 of OPHK.

“Alert troops swiftly engaged the attackers, supported by reinforcements from Gulak and the Battalion Quick Reaction Force,” the statement said.

“The terrorists were successfully repelled without any casualty to own troops or equipment, forcing them to abandon the attack.”

The statement added that the area was subsequently cleared and scanned for improvised explosive devices and booby traps to ensure the safety of both civilians and troops.

In a related development on the same day, terrorists launched a large-scale, multi-directional attack on the Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Azir in Borno State.

The attackers initially attempted to breach parts of the defensive perimeter but were met with sustained and overwhelming firepower from troops, supported by the Air Component and other Nigerian Army aerial platforms.

“After a prolonged firefight lasting over an hour, the terrorists were decisively overpowered and forced to withdraw,” Atokolo said.

During the engagement, Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) fire from the terrorists affected troop-carrying vehicles and the CCTV control room, which were partially gutted by fire. Despite this, troops maintained firm control of the situation.

Several weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists, including a 60mm mortar tube, mortar bombs, locally fabricated explosives, heavy machine-gun rounds and hundreds of rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.

The statement noted that Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms tracked the fleeing terrorists, enabling follow-up operations along identified withdrawal routes by the Air Component of OPHK.

“Precision strikes by Nigerian Air Force platforms resulted in the neutralisation of additional scores of terrorists, dealing a severe blow to the group’s fighting strength and morale,” Atokolo said, adding that evidence from post-strike assessments confirmed heavy casualties among the terrorists.

He stressed that the sacrifices of personnel underscore the commitment of troops to securing lives and property, assuring that OPHK remains resolute in denying terrorists freedom of action, dismantling their networks and protecting the integrity of the North-East region.

“Operations will continue until all threats are eliminated,” the statement added.