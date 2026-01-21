Troops receive eight rescued victims, nab gunrunner in Cross River

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Troops of 13 Brigade under 82 Division of the Nigerian Army and Joint Task Force South-East, Operation UDO KA, have rescued eight kidnap victims and apprehended a suspected gunrunner in Cross River.

A credible Army Headquarters source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the victims were received along the Ikang waterways from the Cameroonian Armed Forces at Pastors Fishing Port general area.

He said the victims, who were travelling from Nigeria to Cameroon, were abducted by suspected sea pirates along Cameroonian waterways before being rescued by the Cameroonian Armed Forces following a gun battle with the criminals.

“After their handover, the victims were conveyed to the troops’ Forward Operating Base, where they were debriefed and subsequently released,” he said.

The source added that troops deployed at Abi Local Government Area of the state also apprehended a suspected gunrunner following credible intelligence.

He said the suspect, identified as Mr Ojo Friday, was apprehended on Jan. 20, with a total of 245 rounds of ammunition recovered from him.

According to him, investigations revealed that the suspect hails from Ochon in the Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State but resides at Abomege in Ebonyi State.

“The suspect and recovered items are currently in military custody for preliminary investigation,” he said.

The source reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian army to sustaining offensive operations across the division’s area of responsibility to curb criminal activities and ensure the safety of lives and property. (NAN)