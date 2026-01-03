Troops name Shariff Umar as coordinator of suicide bombing network in North East

Umar

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of Joint Task Force North East ‘Operation HADIN KAI’ (OPHK) have made a breakthrough in their counter-terrorism operations with the identification of Shariff Umar as the principal coordinator of suicide bombing activities responsible for recent attacks within the region.

The same troops on Friday uncovered a significant cache of high-calibre ammunition in the Bulumkutu Railway general area of Maiduguri metropolis, reinforcing the effectiveness of ongoing intelligence-driven security operations across the theatre.

These were disclosed by the Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force North East ‘Operation HADIN KAI’, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, in a statement on Saturday in Maiduguri.

On the identification of Umar as the principal coordinator of suicide bombing activities, the statement said: “This development followed intelligence-led cordon-and-search operations conducted at the Kalmari area of Maiduguri on 31st December 2025, during which 14 suspects linked to suicide bombing activities were arrested. Subsequent detailed identification and investigative processes established the structure, roles, and operational linkages of the terror cell.

“During the investigation, a suspected suicide bomber currently in custody, Ibrahim Muhammad, unequivocally identified Shariff Umar (also known as “Yusuf”) as the ringleader and coordinator of the terror network. According to consistent and corroborated statements, Shariff Umar was responsible for recruiting, preparing, directing, and dispatching suicide bombers to assigned targets, as well as coordinating logistics and delivery of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) components.

“Investigations further revealed that Shariff Umar directly coordinated the suicide bombing attack at the Gamboru Market Mosque on 24 December 2025, during which his accomplice, Adamu (now deceased), detonated a suicide vest. He was also identified as the coordinator of the foiled suicide bombing attempt in Damaturu, personally handing over IED components to the suicide bomber in Maiduguri.

“Additional links within the network were established, including the involvement of Shariff Umar’s wife, Yagana Modu, and the confirmation by his stepdaughter, Amina, who admitted to previously seeing the suspect bomber within their residence. These findings significantly strengthened the investigative trail and exposed the domestic and community-based concealment methods employed by terrorist facilitators.

“All suspects remain firmly in custody and are undergoing intensive, multi-layered investigations aimed at fully dismantling the network, identifying additional collaborators, and recovering any remaining explosives or logistical assets.

“OPHK underscores that this success once again highlights the critical importance of effective collaboration between security forces and the civil populace. Terrorist networks often survive by hiding within communities, exploiting silence, fear, or misplaced loyalty. Timely information from law-abiding citizens remains one of the most powerful tools in preventing attacks and saving innocent lives,” Uba explained.

In a related development, the same troops have uncovered a significant cache of high-calibre ammunition in the Bulumkutu Railway general area, reinforcing the effectiveness of ongoing intelligence-driven security operations across the theatre.

The Media Officer further said: “The recovery followed a sustained presence and follow-up actions after a recent cordon-and-search operation, conducted on the basis of actionable intelligence aimed at denying criminal elements freedom of action especially with multiple suicide bombers either neutralised or captured in the last week

“At about 3:00 p.m. on 2 January 2026, troops received a distress call reporting the discovery of suspicious metallic objects inside a drainage channel in the Bulumkutu Railway area. Troops and Police EOD Teams immediately mobilised to the location to assess the situation and secure the environment.

“Upon arrival, a thorough search led to the discovery of 1,270 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition warheads, some live 12.7mm rounds, as well as power banks concealed inside the drainage.

“Preliminary actions have been taken to secure the site, while efforts are ongoing to drain the water in the channel to determine whether additional dangerous items are present. Troops in conjunction with the Police and other security agencies continue to dominate the general area to ensure the safety of residents, protect critical infrastructure, and prevent any attempt by criminal or terrorist elements to recover the items.

“No casualties or unusual incidents were recorded during the operation. The general security situation remains calm and vigilance is being maintained in view of the unpredictable nature of the threat environment.

“The successful recovery underscores the importance of intelligence-led operations, community cooperation, and sustained military pressure following cordon-and-search activities. It also highlights the crucial role of timely information from the public in preventing potential harm.

“Headquarters OPHK once again urges members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious items or movements to security agencies, as collective responsibility remains key to sustaining peace and security in the North East,” the statement concluded.