Troops kill 7 kidnappers in Kaduna, rescue victims

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Army said on Thursday that its troops of Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP) on Operation Peace Shield have achieved positive operational results against criminal elements, with neutralisation of seven criminal elements in gun duels in Kaduna.

The Army said these successes include neutralising criminals, rescuing kidnapped victims and recovering arms and ammunition.

Spokesman of Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Joshua Atu John said, “These achievements were recorded in a series of operations conducted on Tuesday, 13 January and Wednesday, 14 January 2026.

“On Tuesday 13 January 2026, troops of Sector 7 JTF OPEP received credible information regarding the kidnapping and rape of a girl (name withheld) in Kajim Village, Kaura Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

“Upon receiving the information, troops mobilized and pursued the kidnappers.

“Contact was made, and during the firefight, troops neutralized 3 criminals identified as Yusuf Musa, Auwal Adamu, and Kamal Abdul.

“The victim was rescued, debriefed, and reunited with her family.

“Similarly, on Wednesday, 14 January, 2026, troops of Sector 7 JTF OPEP raided the hideout of armed robbers on the outskirts of Kaura in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“During the operation, troops made contact with the criminals and in a meeting engagement neutralized 4 individuals later identified as Abubakar Ibrahim (35 years), Ibrahim Isa (37 years), Suleiman Auwal (25 years), and Suleiman Tahiru.

“Troops recovered a fabricated rifle, 5 rounds of 7.62 mm (special) ammunition, and 2 motorcycles from the criminals.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the criminals were part of a syndicate responsible for kidnapping, armed robbery and other heinous crimes along the Ganawuri-Manchok corridor.

“JTF Operation Enduring Peace remains committed to sustaining pressure on criminal elements and ensuring the safety and security of law-abiding citizens across the joint operations area.”