Troops kill 23 bandits in Kano

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By Bashir Bello

KANO—Troops of the 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, under the Joint Task Force of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have killed 23 bandits in Shanono and Tsanyawa Local Government Areas of Kano State, while several others were reportedly injured.

Confirming the development, the command’s spokesperson, Captain Babatunde Zubairu, said the air component of the operation dealt a decisive blow to the fleeing bandits.

According to him, the bandits had earlier launched attacks on the affected communities on the night of January 1, extending into the early hours of January 2, 2026, but were successfully contained by joint task force troops.

Zubairu said intelligence reports later revealed that the fleeing bandits were conducting a burial for their slain members at Dan Marke, Matazu Local Government Area, when the air component tracked their movement and launched a precision air strike.

“The Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA located the bandits, trailed their movement and, after their motorcycles converged beyond a dry riverbed, carried out a precision strike,” he said.

He noted that the operation, supported by aerial Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, resulted in the neutralisation of at least 23 bandits, with several others believed to have sustained injuries, while weapons and equipment were also destroyed.

The Commander, 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, commended the troops and the air component for their bravery and resilience, describing their performance as commendable.

Zubairu assured that the security situation in Kano State remains calm, with troops maintaining robust patrols and high morale.

He added that the military, in collaboration with other security agencies, remains committed to protecting lives and property and will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure security in the state.