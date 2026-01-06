Troops foil robbery on Abuja–Kaduna highway

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Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army, Sector 1 Operation Fansan Yamma, foiled an armed robbery on the Abuja–Kaduna highway, preventing harm to commuters.

A source at the division told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred about 2.00 p.m. on Tuesday, after troops received a distress call at Nasarawan Doka.

“The troops immediately mobilised, engaged the criminals and neutralised the threat,” the source said.

He said one suspect, Kabiru Zayyanu, was arrested with a gunshot wound to the leg and evacuated to Doka General Hospital for first aid.

“Other members of the gang fled the scene,” he said, adding that troops conducted a hot pursuit without further contact.

The source said no casualty or abduction was recorded during the operation, and the arrested suspect will be handed over to the relevant agencies after investigation.

“The security situation remains calm as troops maintain a strong presence and dominate the area,” the source said.

He said the Nigerian Army remains committed to protecting lives and property and urged the public to report suspicious activities.

Vanguard News