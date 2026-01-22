Troops crush terror cells, free 62 hostages in northwest offensive

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO:–Troops of the Joint Task Force, North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA have recorded major operational successes, neutralising terrorists in Kebbi State and rescuing dozens of abducted victims in Zamfara State, in renewed efforts to restore security across the region and the country at large.

In Kebbi State, troops operating under Sector 2, acting on credible intelligence, ambushed members of the Lakurawa terrorist group near the Augie Local Government Area, close to the Kebbi–Sokoto border.

The operation took place at Kerani Village, a strategic corridor often exploited by criminal elements.

During the encounter, two terrorists were neutralised, while two motorcycles used for mobility and logistics were recovered.

The motorcycles were reportedly fitted with accessories designed for long-distance movement, underscoring the group’s intent to sustain cross-border criminal operations.

Security sources said the operation was conducted in collaboration with allied security agencies and local vigilante groups, reflecting the growing synergy between conventional forces and community-based security structures in the North West.

In a separate but equally decisive operation in Zamfara State, troops stormed Munhaye Forest, a known hideout of notorious bandit leader, Kachalla Alti, following intelligence that several captives were being held in the area.

The operation led to the successful rescue of 62 kidnapped victims, who are currently in safe custody. Military authorities confirmed that arrangements are underway to reunite the freed hostages with their families after necessary profiling and medical support.

The latest operations highlight the sustained pressure being mounted by Operation FANSAN YAMMA against terrorist and bandit networks, as part of a broader national strategy to degrade criminal strongholds, secure rural communities and restore public confidence.

Military authorities reaffirmed their commitment to working with other security agencies and local stakeholders to ensure lasting peace, while urging citizens to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing security efforts nationwide.