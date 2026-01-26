Transfer: Fulham close to signing City’s Bobb

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Fulham are closing on an agreement to sign Manchester City attacking midfielder Oscar Bobb.

According to the BBC, Fulham have made contact to assess the financial conditions necessary to bring the 22-year-old Norwegian international to the club before the January transfer deadline.

The clubs have been discussing a fee of around £30 million for the deal, and terms are expected to be closed early this week.

Oscar Bobb missed almost the whole of last season with a fractured leg and has fallen down the pecking order at City after the January arrival of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

“I know there are rumours; I know there are talks,” manager Pep Guardiola said on Saturday after City’s win over Wolves. “But I don’t know right now.”

When asked if Bobb wants to leave the club, Guardiola replied, “I think so.”

Bobb, who has also had interest from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, has featured 15 times for City this season without scoring.

He last played on 17 December against Brentford in the Carabao Cup, when he hobbled off injured inside the opening 20 minutes.