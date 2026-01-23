Tragedy in Calabar as man kills 10-year-old daughter over petrol pipe

By Ike Uchechukwu

A tragedy occurred in Calabar on Wednesday evening when a middle-aged man, Joseph Emmanuel, allegedly beat his 10-year-old daughter to death following a dispute over a missing petrol pipe.

The incident took place at about 7:30 p.m. at No. 3 Esit Ebom Street, Calabar South Local Government Area. Emmanuel, a father of twins, reportedly returned home and searched for a petrol pipe he used to siphon fuel into his commercial motorcycle and vehicles of customers who patronise him for black-market petrol.

When the pipe could not be found, Emmanuel questioned his daughter about its whereabouts. When she could not provide an answer, he allegedly became enraged and began beating her.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Emmanuel kicked the girl in the ribs, causing her to convulse and bleed from the nose. Neighbours rushed the child to a nearby church in an attempt to save her, but she was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

The eyewitness added that residents tried to mob Emmanuel before the incident was reported at the Atakpa Police Station. Police operatives promptly arrived and rescued him from being lynched by the angry crowd.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Cross River State Command, ASP Sunday Eitokpa, said the suspect was taken to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital for medical attention after sustaining injuries from the mob.

Eitokpa added that Emmanuel, who is currently in police custody, confessed to the act but claimed it was unintentional. “He said he acted out of anger and did not intend to kill his daughter,” the police spokesperson said.

He noted that the body of the deceased has been deposited in a morgue while investigations continue. The suspect is expected to be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.