Top 7 war-torn countries in the world

Rescuers work in a residential building in Kyiv on August 1, 2025, partially destroyed following a Russian missile strike morning on July 31, 2025, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. Kyiv observed a day of mourning after the deadliest attack in the Ukrainian capital this year, which ripped open a nine-storey residential building, wounding 159 people and claiming the lives of five children. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

By Enitan Abdultawab

Civil conflicts, violence and insecurity continue to shape global dynamics, affecting millions of lives, displacing homes and destabilising societies.

According to WorldPopulationReview, multiple nations are currently experiencing intense warfare or internal strife, resulting in significant casualties and humanitarian crises.

Here’s a look at the top seven countries currently most affected by war and conflict:

1. Ukraine

Ukraine tops the list as the world’s most war‑torn country. It has been engulfed in an intense conflict following the full‑scale invasion by Russia in 2022. The war has devastated communities, displaced millions and caused tens of thousands of casualties as combat continues across eastern and southern regions.

2. Palestine

The Israel‑Palestine war, centred on Gaza and the West Bank, remains one of the most persistent and deadly conflicts in the Middle East. Longstanding tensions and cycles of violence have resulted in thousands of fatalities and widespread destruction, deeply affecting civilian populations.

3. Myanmar

Myanmar continues to reel from prolonged internal conflict following the 2021 military coup. Armed clashes between the junta and resistance forces have escalated, leading to heavy losses and a severe humanitarian situation across multiple states.

4. Sudan

Sudan’s ongoing civil war has plunged the country into one of Africa’s worst humanitarian crises. Fighting between rival military factions has displaced millions and caused mass civilian suffering amid famine, disease and infrastructure collapse.

5. Nigeria

Nigeria faces significant violence driven by terrorist insurgencies, particularly in the northeast. Groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP have contributed to the ongoing conflict, leading to casualties, displacement and widespread insecurity.

6. Somalia

Decades of civil war and insurgency in Somalia have left deep scars on the nation. Clashes between government forces and militant groups like Al‑Shabaab continue to cause casualties and hamper efforts toward peace and reconstruction.

7. Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso has seen a sharp rise in violence tied to terrorist insurgencies and ethnic tensions. The conflict has displaced large segments of the population and created widespread fear and instability throughout the country.

Vanguard News