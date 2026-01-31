Top 10 countries in the world with fastest trains

Shanghai Maglev Train

High-speed rail is the backbone of modern transport, connecting major cities with speed, comfort and efficiency. As countries invest in advanced rail technology, certain nations have risen to the top with the fastest commercial train services in regular operation.

Before we dive in, it’s important to know what we mean by “fastest trains.” We’re ranking countries based on the maximum operational speeds of their commercial passenger services — not test runs or prototypes. This means these trains run at high speeds in everyday service, connecting cities and regions.

In this article, we explore the top 10 countries in the world with the fastest trains — perfect for travel buffs, train enthusiasts and curious readers alike.

1. Japan — Shinkansen (Up to 320 km/h+)

Japan’s Shinkansen, often called the “Bullet Train,” is legendary for its reliability, safety, and punctuality. The latest models, such as the N700S series, reach speeds of over 320 km/h (199 mph) on routes like Tokyo–Osaka.

Japan pioneered high-speed rail and continues leading innovations in maglev technology.

2. France — TGV (Up to 320 km/h)

France’s Train à Grande Vitesse (TGV) is one of the most iconic high-speed rail systems in Europe. Trains like the TGV POS and TGV Duplex routinely operate at 320 km/h (199 mph) between major cities like Paris, Lyon, and Marseille.

The TGV held the world speed record for conventional trains at 574.8 km/h.

3. China — CRH & Fuxing (Up to 350 km/h)

China leads the world in high-speed rail network size, with thousands of kilometres of track across the country. Its Fuxing (“Rejuvenation”) trains run at commercial speeds up to 350 km/h (217 mph) on routes such as Beijing–Shanghai.

China’s high-speed rail covers more distance than all other countries combined.

4. Spain — AVE (Up to 310 km/h)

Spain’s Alta Velocidad Española (AVE) trains deliver high-speed travel across major cities like Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, and Valencia. Though slightly slower than some competitors, AVE is known for comfort and reliability.

Average speeds around 300–310 km/h (186–193 mph).

5. Italy — Frecciarossa (Up to 300 km/h)

Italy’s Frecciarossa (“Red Arrow”) trains link cities such as Milan, Rome, and Naples at speeds up to 300 km/h (186 mph). Trenitalia’s cutting-edge trains combine speed with excellent onboard services.

It made the list because of its frequent service options and high-speed connections across the peninsula.

6. Germany — ICE (Up to 300 km/h)

Germany’s InterCity Express (ICE) trains operate at top speeds around 300 km/h (186 mph) on routes like Frankfurt–Cologne. Known for punctuality and comfort, ICE connects Germany’s economic hubs efficiently.

ICE also links with international services to Switzerland, Austria, and the Netherlands.

7. South Korea — KTX (Up to 305 km/h)

South Korea’s KTX (Korea Train Express) runs at speeds up to 305 km/h (190 mph) on lines like Seoul–Busan. The system helped transform domestic travel in Korea with competitive travel times.

Up to 50% reduction in travel times compared with conventional rail.

8. Taiwan — THSR (Up to 300 km/h)

The Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) runs along Taiwan’s west coast between Taipei and Kaohsiung with maximum operating speeds of 300 km/h (186 mph). It revolutionised local connectivity when it opened in 2007.

9. China (Maglev) — Shanghai Maglev (Up to 430 km/h)

Technically a different technology from conventional rail, the Shanghai Maglev uses magnetic levitation to reach speeds up to 430 km/h (267 mph). It runs between Shanghai Pudong Airport and Longyang Road Station.

This is a specialised line, not part of the national rail network — but still one of the fastest commercial trains in the world.

10. Belgium/Netherlands — High-Speed Services (Up to 300 km/h)

Both countries operate high-speed trains like Thalys and Eurostar on international routes linking Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, and London at 300 km/h (186 mph). These cross-border services are critical in European high-speed travel.

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