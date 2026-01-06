‘Together always’, Lookman says as he shares new post with Osimhen

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has played down suggestions of a rift within the team after sharing photos of himself with Victor Osimhen and Bruno Onyemaechi following Nigeria’s victory over Mozambique at the Afcon round of 16.

Lookman posted the images on his official Instagram page on Tuesday, a day after the match, with the caption, “TOGETHER ALWAYS”.

The post came amid reactions from fans who criticised Osimhen for his angry outbursts toward Lookman during the encounter.

The incident sparked online speculation about possible tension between the two attackers.

However, Lookman dismissed such claims after the match, insisting there was no issue between him and the Napoli striker. “It’s just football. It’s always football. He is my brother,” he said.

Recall that Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi also addressed the situation, describing the exchange as a product of the team’s competitive spirit rather than any personal disagreement, and played down reports of a rift within the squad.

Vanguard News