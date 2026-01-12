Tinubu’s signature red cap surfaces at Kano Govt House amid Yusuf’s defection plans

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Amid reports of plans by the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), red caps bearing the infinity symbol synonymous with President Bola Tinubu have surfaced within the Kano State Government House.

The infinity symbol, widely regarded as President Tinubu’s political signature, has over the years featured prominently on the cap he is famously known for wearing.

Some aides and loyalists of Governor Yusuf were recently seen donning the red caps emblazoned with the symbol, a development that has further fuelled speculation over the governor’s impending move to the APC.

On Sunday, an aide was spotted wearing the cap at a public gathering held at the Government House, attended by the governor and other top government officials. Similarly, photographs of another aide wearing the same cap had gone viral on social media a few days earlier.

Sources close to the government, who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, said there was no going back on the governor’s planned defection, despite the discordant reactions and criticisms that have trailed the move.

According to the sources, recent developments within the Government House point to a gradual alignment with the ruling party at the centre.