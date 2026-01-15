Tinubu’s security efforts will soon end terrorism – Soludo

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has commended President Bola Tinubu for his administration’s renewed vigour in tackling terrorism and other forms of insecurity across the country.

Soludo gave the commendation on Thursday, after inspecting the guard of honour and laying wreaths at the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony held in Awka.

He expressed confidence that the lingering terrorism would finally be conquered with the increased commitment of the Federal Government.

“I want to pay special tribute to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu, for the seriousness in tackling insecurity.

“It is important to remind ourselves as a nation how we got to where we are, and how long it has taken us to get to where we are.

“For almost two decades now, this problem has festered and almost become the new normal.

“But with the renewed vigour we have seen and collaborations of the members of the armed forces, both from external agencies, we are confident that this terrorism will finally be conquered.

“Mr President, kudos to the great work and keep it up,” he said.

The governor appreciated the courage and unwavering commitment of the Nigerian armed forces in safeguarding peace and security across the country.

He said there was a need to continually remember and honour the sacrifices made by officers and men of the armed forces in the defence of the nation.

According to the governor, the sacrifices of soldiers, including those who paid the supreme price, should never be in vain.

Soludo said his administration was committed to supporting security agencies to enable them perform their duties effectively in securing the state.

He encouraged Nigerians to actively support servicemen and women, including veterans and gallant officers still in active service.

The ceremony featured a moment of silence and a 21-gun salute in honour of the nation’s fallen heroes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had earlier inspected a guard of honour mounted by combined detachments of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police and the Nigerian Legion upon arrival at the venue.

After the wreath-laying, Soludo led other dignitaries to the pigeon case, where he released birds to symbolise peace and prosperity.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is observed annually on Jan. 15 in honour of members of the Nigerian Armed Forces who fought in the First and Second World Wars, as well as those involved in peacekeeping missions globally.

The day celebrates both fallen and living heroes, including those who suffered deprivations as a result of wars.

Vanguard News