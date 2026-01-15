Tinubu pledges continued support for Nigeria’s creative talents, congratulates AFRIMA winners

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting initiatives that promote Nigeria’s culture and empower creative talents, highlighting the growing influence of the country’s music and entertainment industry on the continent.

The President made the remarks while congratulating Nigerian artistes who excelled at the 9th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), held from January 7–11, 2026, in Lagos State, the official host city designated by the African Union Commission.

“I warmly congratulate our outstanding Nigerian artistes for their remarkable achievements at the 9th edition of AFRIMA. Your success on this continental stage is a proud moment for our nation and a strong reflection of the depth of talent, creativity, and hard work that define Nigeria’s music industry,” Tinubu said.

The President praised the winners for projecting Nigeria’s culture, amplifying the voices of young people, and strengthening the country’s creative identity. He urged them to continue using their talents to inspire unity, hope, and national pride while contributing to the growth of the creative economy.

Notable Nigerian winners at the awards include:

Rema – Artiste of the Year, Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, and Best African RnB & Soul

Burna Boy – Album of the Year

Shallipopi – Song of the Year and Best African Collaboration (with Burna Boy)

Phyno – Best African Hip-Hop

Qing Madi – Most Promising Artiste

Yemi Alade – Best Soundtrack

Chella – African Fans’ Favourite

Kenny Ogungbe and Dayo Adeneye – AFRIMA Legendary Award

President Tinubu also commended Lagos State, describing it as Africa’s creative and entertainment capital, and praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for delivering a safe, vibrant, and world-class event.

The 9th AFRIMA drew over 1,200 artistes, delegates, and industry stakeholders from at least 48 African countries. The event featured a Welcome Soiree at the Deputy British High Commissioner’s residence, an Africa Music Business Summit at the Eko Convention Centre, performances at the AFRIMA Music Village in Ikeja City Mall for more than 20,000 fans, and culminated in a grand finale where winners received the 23.9-carat gold-plated AFRIMA trophies.

Tinubu, who received the Pillar of Art and Culture in Africa Award from the African Union Commission and AFRIMA in 2015, reiterated that his administration will continue to prioritise youth empowerment and the development of the creative economy, noting that music, film, fashion, and other creative sectors are major contributors to jobs, tourism, and national development.

“Culture is the soul of a people, and music remains one of Africa’s strongest voices. I remain deeply committed to supporting initiatives that promote our culture and empower our creative talents,” he added.