Tinubu pays special tribute to Chief Bisi Akande at 87

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has paid special tribute to the elder statesman, Chief Bisi Akande, on his 87th birthday.

President Tinubu said the former governor of Osun State’s support for his administration is worthy of note.

He said having Chief Akande in his corner as a partner and ally has proved tremendously helpful.

President Tinubu, in the tribute, said: “Today, I celebrate Chief Bisi Akande, elder statesman, former governor of Osun State and the first Chairman of our governing All Progressives Congress, on his 87th birthday on January 16, 2026.

“Baba Akande has contributed a lot to the growth and development of this country and to the emergence and institutionalisation of democracy in the land.

Fired by Awolowo’s political vision and ideology, Baba Akande began life as an accountant, working for British Petroleum. He soon took a leave of absence and delved into public service, from which he never looked back.

“Because he distinguished himself, it was no surprise that, after serving as the Secretary to the State Government in the old Oyo State in 1979, he later became the Deputy Governor in the same state in the Second Republic, and much later, the Osun Governor from 1999 to 2003.

“As Interim Chairman of APC, Baba laid the building blocks for a political edifice that, for the first time in Nigeria’s political history, unseated an incumbent in the centre in 2015.

“We must thank Baba for his leadership, industry, hard work, wisdom and labour of love for our party and country.”

Continuing, the President said: “We must thank him for his contributions to his state and nation. We must thank him for his contributions to the progressive movement.

“Baba remains a mentor and leader for his integrity, honesty, uprightness and consistent belief in the values that ennoble the nation.

“I must again express my gratitude to Baba Akande for his inspiration, advice and encouragement, which greatly helped me in my political career and my journey to the presidency.

“His support for our administration and for the continued implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda is also worthy of note.

“Having Baba Akande in my corner as a partner and ally has proved tremendously helpful.

“Even at 87, Baba Akande has shown no signs of weakness or relentlessness. He remains a strident advocate, supporter, and fighter for the ideals of democracy, social justice, and good governance.

“As he marks his 87th birthday, I pray for good health and renewed strength for Chief Akande.”

Vanguard News